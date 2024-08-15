MSU DT Standing Out, Similar to Former Under-Recruited DT
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for production from their interior defensive line.
The Spartans have to replace star defensive tackles Derrick Harmon, who transferred to Oregon, and Simeon Barrow Jr., who transferred to Miami (FL).
Those two tackles were two of the best players on the team, and replacing their production may be difficult. The Spartans will try with the transfers they brought in at that position, but their production will likely not be replicated.
While that may be the case, it does not mean they won’t try. The Spartans have some intriguing players at defensive tackle who have emerged as depth contributors, including redshirt sophomore Alex VanSumeren and Ben “Big Worm” Roberts. Those two expect to be heavily in the rotation behind presumed starters Maverick Hansen and D’Quan Douse.
One player, however, is turning heads unexpectedly. Freshman Mikeshun Beeler has been described as a “monster” by Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak early at camp.
Beeler has come on strong as a fall enrollee, so it seems. He is likely looking to break through as a depth contributor to the Spartans in his freshman season.
Beeler comes from Simeon Career Academy in Chicago, a school that has produced lots of sports talent, namely basketball. Simeon is the home of NBA star Derrick Rose and former top pick Jabari Parker. The athletic pedigree of that program is strong.
Coming out of high school, he was a low three-star prospect who committed to the Spartans in February. He was unranked nationally but was ranked the No. 121 defensive lineman in the country and the 29th-best player in Illinois, according to his 247sports profile.
Beeler wants to show that rankings do not mean anything and break through as an underrated star for the Spartans. It would not be the first time an underrated defensive tackle has come to the Spartans and become a star.
Harmon, who transferred from Michigan State this offseason because other programs desired his services, came to East Lansing unranked nationally and the No. 98 defensive tackle and the 24th-best player in Michigan.
While he was underrated as a high school prospect, Harmon came to East Lansing and immediately made an impression on the team.
Harmon then developed into one of the best defensive tackles in the Big Ten. The Spartans will see him on the other side of the line when they go to Eugene in October.
Beeler could follow a similar path to Harmon, letting his game do the talking and forcing his way onto the field earlier than expected.
If that becomes the case, Spartan fans will certainly hope he does not transfer out of East Lansing like Harmon.
