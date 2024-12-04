MSU Fans React to Disappointing Season
The Michigan State Spartans ended their season in disheartening fashion against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, losing 41-14. Now, with the season over and done with, it seems like MSU fans have already seen enough of Jonathan Smith.
Smith just recently signed a lengthy contract to be the captain of the ship for the Spartans, so fans calling for his removal cannot be what the program has wanted to see. Smith has been a decorated coach elsewhere and may have just caught the tail end of a football team with poor offense.
Fans took to social media to express their disapproval of the head coach:
MSU finished its season 5-7 and 12th in the Big Ten. Starting off their season strong, winning the first three games, the Spartans quickly came back down to earth, dropping their next three. They were unable to put together consecutive wins for the rest of the season.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles came to MSU from the Oregon State Beavers along with Jonathan Smith at the beginning of the season, with many fans having high hopes for what they would bring to the team. Now that the season is over and done with, it seems like the hype has gone with it.
Both Chiles and Smith did not make good first impressions for the faithful fans of MSU. Chiles did not underperform, but fans wanted to see more. That goes for both their new quarterback and head coach. With the trial season done, there are very obvious points for change going into 2025.
Here's what some fans had to say:
Wanting a change is one thing, but calling for the removal of a newly signed head coach and young quarterback will not be the answer for MSU. The team will need to rebuild, scout, and bring in recruits to be competitive in the Big 10 next year, not clean house after a failed first trial season.
"We had some ups and downs this year, we have to keep plugging away and going to work," Smith said when reflecting on the final game of the season. "I got a belief in our approach, our process, and how we're doing it. I want to feel like the guys that have more time here, we can get it going."
