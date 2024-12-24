MSU Focuses Heavily on Pass Rush with Portal Moves
One of the biggest reasons the Michigan State Spartans struggled during the 2024 season was that they could not rush the passer.
After starting the year hot in that department, Jonathan Smith’s team went a month without recording a sack. MSU finished third-to-last in the Big Ten with just 19 sacks, finishing only above Wisconsin and Maryland.
The Spartans cannot repeat that kind of season if they want to make a bowl game and more in 2025. Smith and Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi know things must improve next season.
That is why they have attacked the transfer portal and are looking for help from the defensive end spot.
Smith and Rossi have landed two edge rushers this week: Wisconsin’s Anelu Lafaele and Air Force’s David Santiago. Lafaele did not see the field for the Badgers in 2024, while Santiago posted 38 tackles, five for loss, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and three and a half sacks for the Falcons.
These pass rushers provide unique skill sets for MSU. Lafaele was a four-star recruit out of high school because of his elite physical traits. He can explode off the ball and use his strength to blow through offensive linemen to get to the quarterback. He will have an opportunity to earn more snaps in East Lansing next season.
Santiago is a well-rounded edge rusher at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. He can stop the run just as well as he can get after the quarterback. He disrupted offensive linemen all season at Air Force last season and could do so in a rotational role for the Spartans in 2024.
It is unknown what Lafaele or Santiago will bring to MSU next season, but this staff has made an effort to improve the pass rush going into next season. Along with having intriguing players like their recent portal additions, the Spartans have a few young edge rushers on the roster ready for a bigger role in 2025.
The Spartans nearly made a bowl game with a paltry pass rush. Having just an average one could dramatically alter the outcome of next season.
The best way to compete with the top teams in the Big Ten is to dominate the trenches. Will MSU's new portal additions allow it to do that in 2025?
