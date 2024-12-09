MSU Football Already Looking For Big Transfer Portal Move

NEWS: #MichiganState will host transfer RB Eli Sanders on December 9th, he tells me.



The #NewMexico transfer rushed for 1,063 yards & 9 TDs in 2024 - good for 7.2 YPC. The Spartans just offered him moments ago.



One of the best RBs in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/PNJIlJtrpa