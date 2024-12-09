MSU Football Already Looking For Big Transfer Portal Move
The Michigan State Spartans finished the 2024 season, its first under Coach Jonathan Smith, with a lackluster record of 5-7. Perhaps even more abysmal was the Spartans' ground game.
110th. Well, tied for it. That is where the Spartans ranked in Division I FBS when it came to rushing yards per game, with 115.3. Their 3.51 yards per attempt is just as unacceptable.
The 2024 rushing duo of Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams and Nate Carter will be no more. Lynch-Adams, who led the team with 649 yards on the ground, has no more eligibility left. Carter, who registered 499 on the season, declared for the NFL Draft.
The Spartans have a host of running backs with potential. True freshmen Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier, Texas products, each received a handful of carries throughout the 2024 season.
What is most likely is that the Spartans consult the transfer portal. They already have. According to Justin Thind of 247Sports, on Monday, Michigan State is hosting New Mexico running back Eli Sanders, one of the best ball carriers available. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 6 running back in the portal and the No. 94 overall prospect.
That would make him one of the highest targets Smith has landed in two cycles from the portal. Sanders has tallied 1,063 yards on 147 carries with nine touchdowns. Those numbers are good for 7.2 yards per carry.
We know what the Spartans prototype is. Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha gave it to reporters back in August.
"When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition," Bhonapha said of his checklist. "I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
Sanders has the right measurables too, at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds.
Here's the thing -- Lynch-Adams and Carter didn't have the best offensive line to run behind. It was banged up and, by midseason, a patchwork job. That being said, they weren't able to capitalize early when it was healthy.
The angry running style Bhonapha likes seemed lost early on, too. Lynch-Adams showed some good bounce, but Carter struggled through contact. For a team that wants to establish the run at its leisure, the ground game was beyond lackluster.
A running back like Sanders could be a difference-maker in 2025.
