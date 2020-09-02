MSU Football Commit Tyson Watson Shuts down Recruitment

Three-star defensive end and Michigan State football commit Tyson Watson officially shut down his recruitment Monday morning.

The Spartans have had their run-ins with players decommitting, including Gabe Nealy (committed to South Florida) and three-star tight end Jake Renda.

He is now committed to Pittsburgh and former MSU defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi.

On August 21, three-star cornerback Charles Brantley did the same thing, ensuring fans neither of them would leave the Spartans.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Watson is a top-20 recruit in Michigan and the No. 46 prospect at his position for 2021.

Allen Trieu, a national recruiting analyst, said he is "On the leaner side but has a good start as far as weight and bulk. Makes plays in the backfield and does so with good get-off. Pursues and runs well for a bigger prospect. Still leaning more technique and must improve with his hands. Needs to play meaner at times. Could project to defensive end or offensive tackle in college. Frame and athleticism give him upside. Will need some developmental time but has Power 5 tools."

The Spartans offered Watson on April 6, and he committed ten days later on the 17th.

2021 Michigan State Commits

East Lansing (Mich.) High 3-star offensive tackle Ethan Boyd

St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High 4-star offensive guard Geno VanDeMark

Warren Mott (Mich.) High 3-star strong-side defensive end Tyson Watson

Venice (Fla.) High 3-star cornerback Charles Brantley

Glenville (Ohio) High 3-star safety Michael Gravely

All Saints Episcopal (Texas) High 3-star quarterback Hampton Fay

Loyola (Mich.) High 3-star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

Pearl-Cohn (TN) High 3-star defensive end Alex Okelo

DeMatha Catholic (Md.) High 3-star cornerback Antoine Booth

Oak Park (Mich.) High 3-star running back Davion Primm

North Forney (Texas) High 3-star tight end Kameron Allen

Hun School (N.J.) High 3-star offensive guard Kevin Wigenton

ProKick Australia unranked punter Mark Vassett

