MSU Football Makes Move For Transfer WR McCray
The Michigan State Spartans had a solid core at wide receiver. Now, they could very much be thin at the position sooner than expected.
Montorie Foster Jr.'s eligibility is up. Wide receivers Jaron Glover, Antonio Gates Jr., Azaiah Johnson and Jaelan Smith have all entered their names into the transfer portal. Johnson showed flashes of brilliance in the small amount he played this season. He was likely to be a key contributor in the future.
Glover was a playmaker who was a good piece to surround true freshman standout Nick Marsh with.
The Spartans will have to look to the portal for a compliment to Marsh, who will be the No. 1 wide receiver and a big-time threat that every opponent must account for. A suitable No. 2 could make a massive difference for the offense.
The Spartans are making a move for one right now. Kent State wide receiver Chrishon McCray entered the transfer portal on Monday, and the Spartans were among a plethora of offers he gained near-instantaneously.
He told 247Sports that he will be visiting East Lansing this weekend.
McCray was an unheralded running back recruit out of high school, a two-star prospect per 247Sports. Over the past two seasons, McCray has developed into a weapon as a pass catcher, tallying 81 receptions for 1,315 yards and 13 touchdowns. Nine of those came during the 2024 season.
McCray is a speed threat who can handle all of the duties asked of a wide receiver. He can play in the slot or move to the outside. He has been commended for his control and his route-running ability. McCray would be a good pairing with Marsh, who is also a vertical threat combining speed and route-running.
Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is known around college football for being one of the best developers at the position. The former NFL wide receiver developed names like Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor, and Keon Coleman. All of which are among the best wide receivers in the league and among the best on their teams.
Landing McCray would give quarterback Aidan Chiles another weapon in the vertical passing game and add a new wrinkle to this offense.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.