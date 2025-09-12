Jayden Reed Injury: Packers WR to Miss Significant Time With Broken Collarbone
The Green Bay Packers have had pretty much everything go right for them over their first two games and have quickly established themselves as Super Bowl contenders by posting blowout victories over the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. One of the few negatives to be found is the injury to wide receiver Jayden Reed, who went down after attempting to haul in a pass from Jordan Love less than four minutes into Thursday night's game.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur revealed that Reed, who has proven to be a dynamic option in the Packers' aerial attack, will miss "a lot of time" due to a broken collarbone. This will land the pass-catcher on injured reserve for the foreseeable future.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that Green Bay is hoping for Reed to miss only somewhere between 6-8 weeks, which would mean a November return.
Reed caught three passes for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions. He combined for 1,655 receiving yards and 14 scores over the first two years of his career.