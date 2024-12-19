MSU Football Making Move For Washington OL Tafai
The Michigan State Spartans are reloading this offseason via the transfer portal.
They have their future at quarterback in Aidan Chiles, whose debut season in the Green and White was full of frustration and electric playmaking. With an NFL-caliber arm and the superb ability to escape and make plays with his legs, Chiles can do big things for the program.
He is bought into Coach Jonathan Smith, who is bought into Chiles in return.
It's like the NFL -- when you have your franchise quarterback, you invest into building around him. You get top-tier offensive linemen to protect him, and you surround him with plenty of weapons to target with the ball.
The Spartans landed wide receivers Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly, along with an offensive lineman in Luka Vincic. They are still hunting for talent, though.
Per 247Sports' Greg Biggins, Tafai will visit Michigan State before he makes a decision. The 6-foot-5, 327-pound offensive lineman played in eight games in 2024 and redshirted in 2023.
As a prospect, Tafai was an unheralded three-star.
"Two-Way lineman who played primarily as a defensive tackle as a junior but transitioned to offensive tackle as a senior," Biggins wrote. "Was recruited on both sides sides of the ball but we like his upside more on the offensive line and that’s where he’ll line up for Washington. Had a dominant senior season playing left and right tackle and shows the ability to play anywhere along the offensive line. Moves well for a big man and looks comfortable on pulls and sweeps. Has the physicality and toughness needed to excel in the trenches. Can dominate at the point of attack and is an excellent run blocker. Can get to the second level and will continue to improve as a pass blocker with more reps."
Biggins projected Tafai as a Power 4 starter when he was a high school prospect. Dan Raley of Washington Huskies On SI wrote that despite never panning out in Seattle, Tafai is a hot commodity in the portal.
"They no doubt see the great size in the California native, even if he needs to be tone up quite a bit," Raley wrote. "Everyone would concur he's versatile enough as a lineman after working at guard and tackle during his time with the Huskies. And in what probably led him away from the UW, Tafai could have been informed in what became his exit interview is that, even after pulling those four starts, he might still be at least two seasons away from becoming a finished product and someone trustworthy in maintaining the pocket -- and he didn't want to hear it."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
