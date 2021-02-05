MSU Football: Mel Tucker has some ‘Catching Up to do’ in Recruiting

East Lansing, MI – Two things happened for Michigan State football on national signing day.

In an unexpected turn of events, four-star Oak Park defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny flipped to rival Michigan.

Yet, landing four-star wide receiver Keon Coleman, a phenomenal athlete who plans on playing football and basketball for Tom Izzo, was a nice surprise.

As a result, the Spartans welcomed 19 newcomers, five of them from the transfer portal, but Mel Tucker indicated he's not finished with the 2021 recruiting class.

"We're doing everything we can to improve our roster, to add to the players that we have," Tucker said Wednesday. "That's where we are; we need to gain ground. I used the phrase and hashtag because we're not where we need to be," said Tucker. "I think that's obvious to everyone. We've got some catching up to do."

MSU's class ranks 43rd nationally and 10th in the Big Ten following the loss of Benny and the addition of Coleman.

It would have been better, but the Spartans also lost four-star running back Audric Estime to Notre Dame.

"We're not just in the business of just collecting guys. We're looking for players that are a good fit for us, whether they're high school players or they're transfers, four-year guys or Juco guys," Tucker said. "Every good player is not a fit for us. First and foremost, they need to love football, and they need to want to be here."

Please tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1