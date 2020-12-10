MSU Football: Mel Tucker Looks for the Ultimate Competitor at QB

During his weekly press conference, MSU coach Mel Tucker revealed precisely what he looks for in a quarterback.

East Lansing, MI – Tuesday afternoon Mel Tucker revealed specifics about the way he and his coaching staff evaluate prospects and the current roster.

Each position group has a long list of criteria that players must meet.

But there's one thing above all else he searches for in a quarterback, the most glorified and scrutinized position in football.

"Your quarterback has to be the number one competitor on your team … that's what he's gotta be," Tucker told reporters during a videoconference. "If you look at the best quarterbacks in the country or the best quarterbacks in the NFL, they are the number one competitor on the team. At least on the offense, and it's obvious."

However, it didn't stop there; the 23-year coaching veteran detailed precisely what he expects from the most important spot on the field, including leadership, command of the offense, and mental toughness.

"You have to be able to deliver the ball accurately, and you like guys to be able to win outside the numbers," said Tucker. We like guys that can go through a read of a route progression ... be able to read defenses. We like guys that can be able to recognize fronts, coverages and get us out of bad plays and into better plays at the line of scrimmage.

"So, we like guys that are smart; that are football guys who will study the game. Then to have the poise and the patience to go out and execute when it's tough."

