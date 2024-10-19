MSU Football Offers Intriguing OL Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans have done a good job at maintaining its West Coast pipeline, one of the big goals of this Jonathan Smith regime, alongside building its presence in the state and the Midwest.
In 2025, the Spartans landed three recruits from California, perhaps the greatest hotbed for talent -- fringe four-star quarterback Leo Hannan, cornerback LaRue Zamorano III (who might be the best player in their haul), and offensive lineman Drew Nichols (high upside).
Now, the Spartans have offered 2026 offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov of Folsom, California. Dyakonov is an intriguing prospect who has had a meteoric rise so far, in large part thanks to an elite frame and traits at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds.
Dyakonov has 13 offers -- Arizona State, Cal, Minnesota, Nevada, Ole Miss, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State and more. Those are solid programs and he recently told 247Sports that USC is interested as well.
California talent is no joke -- while Dyakonov doesn't have a rating, one can expect it will be a high three-stars or even four. With the kind of offers he is getting and likely will continue to get -- it all signals to bigger things for the prospect.
As a California lineman who has measurables and is a toolsy prospect, Dyakonov has high upside. Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik is one of the best recruiters and developers of offensive line talent in the country.
Look at Taliese Fuaga, a first-round pick from Michalczik's Oregon State days. Fuaga was widely considered by top NFL minds to be one of the best offensive line prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft if not the best behind Joe Alt. Michalzcik's resume is among the best and it certainly helps on the trail.
Recruits, even ones that don't choose the Spartans, have been just about unanimous in their praise of "Coach M." Michalczik suffers no fools and is all about the work and grittiness of line play. Michalczik's intensity at the first practice of the season was eye-opening.
The Spartans will continue to lean heavily on California, where they have strong footholds in the southern regions of the state.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
