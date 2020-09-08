SI.com
MSU Football Players Sign with New Orleans Practice Squad

McLain Moberg

With the NFL season beginning later this week, organizations put the finishing touches on their 53-man rosters.

Unfortunately, for many players, that meant being waived/released, and plenty of former Spartans received bad news.

However, according to Nick Underhill, a writer for NewOrleans.Football, LB Joe Bachie, LB Andrew Dowell, and WR Bennie Fowler signed with the teams' practice squad.

Fowler worked out with Emmanuel Sanders and Drew Brees recently where he did enough to impress the future Hall of Famer. 

The franchise quarterback helped the Saints sign him to a one-year deal.

"My agent maybe called me like a day or two later saying Drew really did call about you, and whatever you did, you must have really impressed him," Fowler said in a press conference.

Dowell is playing his second season with the New Orleans practice squad, while Bachie finds himself a potential landing spot.

Another former Spartan, Raequan Williams, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles but signed with their practice squad less than two days later.

Brian Lewerke, Cody White, Darrell Stewart Jr., Mike Panasiuk, and Matt Sokol were waived this past weekend and have yet to sign elsewhere.

