MSU Football Star on Coaches' Feedback After Breakout Performance
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Michigan State running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams described his running style.
"I run with a lot of anger," Lynch-Adams said. "I'm running for more than myself. I just say like, every time I am out there running the ball, running around, I just know I'm running for more than myself out there."
Lynch-Adams used that running style to notch a game-high 101 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the Spartans' 16-10 home-opener win over Florida Atlantic. Lynch-Adams was the lone bright spot in a relatively anemic Spartans attack.
Starting running back Nate Carter failed to do any damage in the contest and the offensive line struggled at times. Whenever Lynch-Adams carried the rock, however, things looked like they were clicking. So how did the coaching staff react to such a surprise performance from the transfer?
"They just told me good job. I wasn't really looking for too much praise, I'm just here to play ball," Lynch-Adams said. "I mean, I'm just gonna continue to do what I can do, continue to play at a high level. They gave me some love for sure."
After the game, Lynch-Adams was a team player during the post-game presser.
""I'm just happy I was able to contribute in a positive way and I'm just looking forward to continue to help the team win in any way I can," Lynch-Adams said. "It felt good to get out there and run around a little bit in Spartan Stadium."
Lynch-Adams continued to be a team player after the game, helping keep young quarterback Aidan Chiles positive after he struggled through his first collegiate start.
"I kind of gave him a text message after the game. Just telling him just keep his head up and everything," Lynch-Adams said on Tuesday. "I know he kind of was taking it not as good, but I mean, it's football. We don't always have the best game, but I think it's just really just kind of just keeping his confidence. ... I mean, I told him he's a leader, he's got to lead us. He's the quarterback, so we all believe in him, and I made that known to him that we believe in you, we trust in you to take us where we want to go."
