Michigan State Lands Another Transfer DB
Michigan State football has landed another transfer from the portal, once again on the defensive side of the ball.
On Tuesday, former East Carolina defensive back Dontavius Nash announced on social media that he has committed to the Spartans. His commitment marks the program's sixth from a transfer defensive back this offseason.
Nash comes off two seasons with the Pirates, with whom he recorded 24 tackles, one for loss, four pass breakups and an interception in 12 games last season.
The season prior, Nash posted a career-best 34 tackles, 0.5 for loss, a pass breakup and a pick-six.
Nash began his collegiate career at North Carolina, where he spent two seasons, playing in a total of six games.
A four-star prospect out of Gastonia, North Carolina, Nash was ranked the No. 18 class of 2021 recruit in North Carolina and the No. 19 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports has Nash rated a three-star transfer.
Nash joins recent commits Tracy Revels and Anthony Pinnace III, Malcolm Bell, NiJhay Burt and Joshua Eaton as the Spartans' transfer defensive backs.
Michigan State is up to seven transfer commits this spring.
The Spartans lost some notable defensive backs, including Charles Brantley, Ed Woods, Angelo Grose and Dillon Tatum. It would seem the room has now been well replenished.
The secondary was plagued with injuries last year, a large reason the group struggled in pass coverage. Coach Jonathan Smith had been pleased by the the improvement he saw in man coverage this spring.
"I think some of our coverage, and man coverage, we've taken a step there in regards to man-to-man, keeping hands on, and a limited amount of separation," Smith said last month. "We've liked the progress we've made in that area."
The secondary was one of the groups that stood out as an area of need to Smith.
"You're playing five guys a lot of the time, so having enough depth there," he said.
The edge position was also an area he had noted, and as we've seen with additions like Isaac Smith and Cam Williams, that proved to be a position the Spartans wanted to add to this spring.
