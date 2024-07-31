MSU Football Star Sounds Off On Former Teammate That Left For Rival Michigan
Dillon Tatum and Jaden Mangham were connected. They were both blue-chip four-star recruits in the class of 2022, recruited by former Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. They shared a defensive backfield last season -- Tatum getting starts at cornerback and Mangham at safety.
This spring, Mangham entered the transfer portal. Tatum did not.
"When a little adversity or problem comes by, why would I leave it when I know it can be fixed, when I know I can help and battle through something," Tatum said at Big Ten Football Media Days last week. "I just can't leave the program hanging. That's just very hard for myself to do and I couldn't let it happen."
Tatum remained a Spartan. Mangham is now a Michigan Wolverine.
"You know it's okay," Tatum said. "I don't really have much to speak on it. It's not my area to talk about. But people are gonna do what they wanna do at the end of the day."
Tatum has been reluctant to say anything about his former teammate's departure for the Spartans' biggest rival. The reasoning behind this reluctance could be for a multitude of reasons.
For Tatum, it's in the rearview mirror. He's a Spartan, Mangham is a Wolverine.
"At the end of the day, [Mangham] felt that was the best decision for him," Tatum said. "But, we brought in one of their guys [Semaj Bridgeman], so it's just teaching that new guy about how the rivalry is from our side, how we feel about this. And that is not just any game. It's just not. And it's never going to be that way at all. So, bringing that in, we're focused on the future, focused on learning, getting better with the guys that are here in this locker room now to win some games."
Last season, Mangham earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors. He started 10 games at safety and led the team with four interceptions.
The Michigan State-Michigan rivalry has boiled over in recent years. With new head coaches on both sidelines this year, Jonathan Smith for the Spartans and Sherrone Moore with the Wolverines, the reset button can be hit.
Mangham's departure for Michigan could be a spark for the new era of the rivalry.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.