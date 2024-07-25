Why MSU Football Star Stayed Loyal to the Green and White When Transfer Portal was an Option
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Dillon Tatum was one of the recruiting gems Mel Tucker was able to land toward the end of his stint with the Michigan State Spartans. A former four-star prospect, Tatum was an in-state standout at West Bloomfield, where he helped the Lakers win their first-ever state title in 2021. One of his teammates was Donovan Edwards, now the starting running back for Michigan and possibly the country's best.
With Tucker's unceremonious departure last season, many Spartans hit the transfer portal in the winter and spring window. His own teammate and fellow safety, Jaren Mangham, left for rival Michigan.
In the age of the transfer portal and player mobility, Tatum had every chance to leave East Lansing behind for a team that had a seemingly more stable future. It could have been easy to abandon sentimentality. The man who made him a Spartan was gone, Jonathan Smith was in.
But Tatum did not cut and run. He will be wearing the Green and White this fall.
"The support, family, and friends and basically the program," Tatum said at Big Ten Football Media Days. "I grew up a State fan. When a little adversity or problem comes by, why would I leave it when I know it can be fixed, when I know I can help and battle through something. I just can't leave the program hanging. That's just very hard for myself to do and I couldn't let it happen."
Tatum played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2022, tallying 14 tackles. He started against Penn State, playing 72 snaps at cornerback despite his more natural position of safety. Last season, Tatum stuck at cornerback, starting in eight games at the position.
This season, Tatum will likely start at safety. He will be one of the veteran leaders that Smith and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will lean on to set the tone.
As for Tatum, time has flown by. He is not the blue-chip freshman he was in 2022. Now, he's an upperclassman. There is still so much left to do -- and for Tatum, that's not limited to the football field.
"Just continue building networks, getting out more to see the city of Lansing," Tatum said. "I know I'm from Michigan, but seeing the city of Lansing wasn't always the big thing per say. So seeing that, getting around ... I love doing community engagement, volunteering, so keep doing that and building relationships with my teammates as well."
