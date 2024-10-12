MSU Has Been in Contact With Transfer EDGE From the SEC
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has shown no signs of slowing down on the recruiting trail.
One of the things Smith has excelled at since arriving in East Lansing is recruiting players from the high school level and players with college football experience who are in the transfer portal. Smith and his coaching staff put together one of the best transfer portal classes in the country this offseason and hope to do so again next season.
It has been impressive how Smith devised a plan to begin the turnaround of Michigan State’s football program and has seemingly stuck to it no matter what. Smith has started his tenure at Michigan State by leaning on the lessons he learned while turning around Oregon State’s football program. A large part of ensuring the turnaround happens and happens as quickly as possible is through recruiting.
Pete Nakos of On3 recently reported that Michigan State is one of the many schools that have contacted South Carolina transfer edge rusher Bangally Kamara. Others include Cal, SMU, Syracuse and Toledo. The edge rusher registered nine tackles this season for South Carolina before entering the transfer portal in search of a new home. He already has more than a few options to choose from.
Before transferring to South Carolina this past offseason, Kamara played in 48 games at Pittsburgh. He has decided to redshirt and will have one more year of eligibility remaining. As Smith continues to plan for the future, he will need all the help he can get. He is wise for recruiting talent of all levels, as Michigan State is not in the position to be overly picky with the talent of the players they are pursuing.
While Smith and the Spartans certainly have standards, they are likely a little more relaxed than the standards in the future. For now, Smith needs to focus on getting as many talented players as he can to East Lansing.
Whether those players come from the recruiting trail or the transfer portal, Smith must find a way to infuse the roster with talent of all kinds if he hopes to be quickly successful at Michigan State.
