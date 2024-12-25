MSU Offers Transfer TE From Idaho
Michigan State has been addressing areas of need on its roster so far in the transfer portal this month, but it's also important to seek additions at positions that aren't as glaring, for the sake of depth.
The Spartans seem to be doing that.
On Tuesday, Idaho transfer tight end Mason Mini announced on social media that he has received an offer from Michigan State.
Mini hasn't had a whole lot of production in his first two collegiate seasons. After appearing in just three games his freshman season, he played in 12 games this past season, recording just 61 yards on a mere five receptions.
Mini has also received offers from Northern Arizona, Tulsa, New Mexico, Tulane, Mercer, Wake Forest and Boston College.
The 6-4, 240-pound transfer has three years of eligibility remaining.
Tight end isn't a deprived position for the Spartans, but one that could use some depth.
Michigan State is returning tight end Jack Velling, a player who had been projected to be one of the best tight ends in the nation last year but ultimately had somewhat of an underwhelming first year with the Spartans. He will be expected to have a much better 2025 campaign.
As of now, Michigan State is also returning Brennan Parachek, Michael Masunas and Wyatt Hook. It also signed one of the best class of 2025 tight ends in the state of Michigan, Jayden Savoury.
Michigan State is up to 12 transfer commits so far this month. If this trend continues through the offseason, the Spartans would soundly surpass Coach Jonathan Smith's projection of where the recruit/transfer ratio will be at.
"I think philosophically, just where this landscape continues to go, it's probably going to be closer to this 50/50 mark [half recruits, half transfers]," Smith said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "I think we're going to -- early on, still like the idea of majority of high school and you supplement through the portal, but just as this landscape and with so much movement and player freedom to move, I think -- and again, we're not going to just [say] we have to get to 50/50 -- but I just think that might be a reality."
