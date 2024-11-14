MSU Opponent Preview: Illinois Offense
The Michigan State Spartans are coming off their second bye week and are looking for a bounce-back victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2022, when the Spartans upset the then No. 16-ranked Illini squad, 23-15. Michigan State used an interesting defensive line rotation to disrupt Illinois’ run game.
This will be Jonathan Smith’s first time seeing the Illini as the Spartans’ head coach and Bret Bielema’s second time seeing the Spartans as Illinois’ head coach.
Bielema has a good squad this season. They currently hold a 6-3 record and have made an appearance in the AP Top 25.
After a bye week and a humiliating loss, this game will not be an easy rebound for the Spartans. Illinois is solid on both sides of the football.
So, what will Michigan State see from Illinois on offense?
It will see a team that ranks 94th in total offense (356.0 yards per game), 79th in passing offense (213.6 yards per game), 92nd in rushing offense (142.4 yards per game) and 84th in scoring offense (25.9 points per game).
While these numbers will not blow anyone away, Illinois is still capable of putting up big scoring numbers, as they have several times this season, evidenced by a 50-point outing against Purdue. This Illini offense is capable of exploding if the Spartans are not careful.
Illinois’ offensive coordinator is Barry Lunney Jr., who previously worked with Bielema at Arkansas and is also the quarterbacks coach. Lunney’s scheme focuses on getting players out in space and attacking man coverage.
The Illini are quarterbacked by Luke Altmyer, an Ole Miss transfer. Altmeyer took over as the starter last season, putting up a respectable 1,883 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games.
Through nine games this season, Altmeyer has thrown for 1,893 yards, 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He threw 10 in 2023.
Illinois emphasizes running the football, and they do so with several backs. Three running backs on its roster have over 50 carries. Leading the way for the Illini is Josh McCray, who has 330 yards and four touchdowns on the year. McCray is a massive back who can be a workhorse if needed.
Illinois’ leading receiver is Pat Bryant, who has 582 yards and seven touchdowns. He has put himself on NFL Draft radars with his great physical tools and ability to win one-on-one match-ups downfield.
Illinois does not post major offensive numbers, but it has talented players on its roster who can cause problems for Michigan State.
Smith and the Spartans should not overlook what the Illini are capable of on that side of the ball.
