RB Room Setting Lofty Goals for MSU in 2026

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The early expectation for Pat Fitzgerald's program at Michigan State isn't a slow build. Players and coaches want results right away. Running back is a position with a good chance of immediate progress.

"We all are bought in," running back Cam Edwards said on Thursday morning. "Our memo is we wanna be the best running back room in the country. That's our memo, and that's how everybody approaches it."

Portal Changes

UConn's Cam Edwards carries the ball during a game vs. Army in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. | Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Running back is one of the spots where MSU got a big makeover this offseason during the transfer portal window. The Spartans went out and got three running backs who were just at other schools: Edwards, a UConn transfer (one year remaining), Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson (one year remaining), and Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish (3 years remaining).

There are some returning options, too. Brandon Tullis is back, but so are scholarship guys Jace Clarizio and Zion Gist , who both redshirted as true freshmen last season. Overall, there could easily be four, five, or maybe even six guys who have a shot at getting carries in 2026.

Apr 11, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin running backs coach Devon Spalding talks with running back Chez Mellusi (1) during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Images

"You've got a guy who can do everything, whatever you want to do," running backs coach Devon Spalding , who joined the Spartans' staff after previously working at Wisconsin, said.

"We can create mismatches. We have a couple of guys that we can do that with. We've got guys we can get the ball on the perimeter with. We've got guys that we can cram it with, go get three, four yards. We've got guys that are slashing backs. Whatever we want to do from a game plan purpose, we have a guy that we can put out there who can get that done."

Edwards Leading the Room

Nov 15, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Air Force Falcons in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Of all the changes this past offseason, Edwards was the biggest. He ran for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for Connecticut, finishing 15th in the FBS in rushing yards. That level of production makes Edwards the clear favorite to be Michigan State's RB1 this coming fall.

MSU has a team-bonding exercise where players list their "Five H's." Each H stands for hometown, hero, highlight, hardship, and hope. The final H set the bar as high as it could go.

"My hope was to win the Big Ten Championship and to win a national championship," Edwards said. "I'm here to win, and I'm really excited to be here."

The Spartans aren't going to make anyone's spring list of national title contenders, but that type of mentality is one that is refreshing. Odds are slim of hoisting a Big Ten title trophy and especially a National Championship trophy, but the odds are zero if you're aiming for 6-6 or 7-5.