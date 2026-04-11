MSU Leading Way in Recruitment of Impressive Three-Star RB

Michigan State football is surging for another high school commitment.

On Friday afternoon, Corey Robinson of 247Sports submitted a crystal ball with a confidence level of six for the Spartans to land Bishop Kenny (Fla.) running back Caleb Mattison. Coming out of Jacksonville, Mattison is ranked 982nd overall in the class of 2027 and 73rd among running backs on the 247Sports Composite.

Raines High School defensive end Troy Butler (9) brings down Bishop Kenny Caleb Mattison (6) in the first quarter. Raines High School hosted Bishop Kenny in the Class 3A high school football playoffs at Raines High School Friday night, November 28, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. Raines defeated Bishop Kenny 61-15. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mattison was just on campus for two days and got to observe Thursday's spring practice. He has an official visit set from May 29-31 with MSU, as well.

The list of offers on Mattison's 247Sports profile is very impressive. In addition to his opportunity with Michigan State , Mattison has offers from UConn (official visit set for June 12-14), Alabama, Florida, Colorado, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, Washington, and several other Power Four schools.

More on Mattison, RB Situation at MSU

Bishop Kenny Caleb Mattison (6) is tackled by Raines High School defensive end Troy Butler (9) in the first quarter. Raines High School hosted Bishop Kenny in the Class 3A high school football playoffs at Raines High School Friday night, November 28, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. Raines defeated Bishop Kenny 61-15. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Mattison's Twitter/X bio, he stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 198 pounds following his junior season in high school. He also claims a 40-yard dash of 4.46, which is a number that would've held its own in the NFL Combine this season.

His MaxPreps profile says that Mattison ran for 1,733 yards and 28 touchdowns in just 12 games this season, averaging 7.3 yards per carry and 144.4 yards per game. Bishop Kelly plays in Division 3A in Florida, going 10-3 in 2025.

Bishop Kenny's Caleb Mattison (6) rushes for yards against Wakulla's Auvion Thomas (7) during the third quarter of a high school football FHSAA Region 1-3A quarterfinal at Bishop Kenny High School, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bishop Kenny Crusaders cruised past the Wakulla War Eagles 43-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Michigan State lands the commitment of Mattison, it would already be the Spartans' second running back commitment of the 2027 class. MSU's very first commitment, regardless of position, came from Massillon Washington (Ohio) running back Savior Owens , who committed on Jan. 25. There are now five total commitments in the class of 2027, with Michigan State's class currently being ranked 34th in the nation.

Taking multiple running backs would make a lot of sense for the Spartans. Two of MSU's running backs, UConn transfer Cam Edwards and Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson , are entering their final season of eligibility this season.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald wants to prioritize building rosters via the high school ranks and then plug holes in the portal. This aligns with that philosophy.

Dipping into Florida for recruits is never a bad idea, either. It's right up there with California and Texas for being the most talent-rich state in America. Calling it a potential "pipeline" state to East Lansing would be ambitious, but it's a state that every Power Four needs to be able to get recruits from on occasion.