MSU Leading Way in Recruitment of Impressive Three-Star RB
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Michigan State football is surging for another high school commitment.
On Friday afternoon, Corey Robinson of 247Sports submitted a crystal ball with a confidence level of six for the Spartans to land Bishop Kenny (Fla.) running back Caleb Mattison. Coming out of Jacksonville, Mattison is ranked 982nd overall in the class of 2027 and 73rd among running backs on the 247Sports Composite.
Mattison was just on campus for two days and got to observe Thursday's spring practice. He has an official visit set from May 29-31 with MSU, as well.
The list of offers on Mattison's 247Sports profile is very impressive. In addition to his opportunity with Michigan State, Mattison has offers from UConn (official visit set for June 12-14), Alabama, Florida, Colorado, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, Washington, and several other Power Four schools.
More on Mattison, RB Situation at MSU
According to Mattison's Twitter/X bio, he stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 198 pounds following his junior season in high school. He also claims a 40-yard dash of 4.46, which is a number that would've held its own in the NFL Combine this season.
His MaxPreps profile says that Mattison ran for 1,733 yards and 28 touchdowns in just 12 games this season, averaging 7.3 yards per carry and 144.4 yards per game. Bishop Kelly plays in Division 3A in Florida, going 10-3 in 2025.
If Michigan State lands the commitment of Mattison, it would already be the Spartans' second running back commitment of the 2027 class. MSU's very first commitment, regardless of position, came from Massillon Washington (Ohio) running back Savior Owens, who committed on Jan. 25. There are now five total commitments in the class of 2027, with Michigan State's class currently being ranked 34th in the nation.
Taking multiple running backs would make a lot of sense for the Spartans. Two of MSU's running backs, UConn transfer Cam Edwards and Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson, are entering their final season of eligibility this season.
Head coach Pat Fitzgerald wants to prioritize building rosters via the high school ranks and then plug holes in the portal. This aligns with that philosophy.
Dipping into Florida for recruits is never a bad idea, either. It's right up there with California and Texas for being the most talent-rich state in America. Calling it a potential "pipeline" state to East Lansing would be ambitious, but it's a state that every Power Four needs to be able to get recruits from on occasion.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika