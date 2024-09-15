MSU RB Nate Carter's Explosiveness Returns in Win Over PVAM
Michigan State’s 40-0 win over Prairie View A&M took the Spartans to 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2021.
The Spartans have won nearly every way possible. They have had close wins in a game they should have won by more. They have won a game in which they were almost double-digit underdogs and have now blown out an opponent as expected.
After the Spartans’ 40-point win over Prairie View A&M, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith noted that he was happy with the way the team prepared in the week of practice before their matchup against Prairie View A&M and that he was satisfied with the balance the offense showed on Saturday.
“I was very pleased with the approach this week,” Smith said. “In practice this week, I thought we had very good Tuesday and Wednesday work leading into Thursday and Friday.
“I thought offensively, there's a lot to like, especially on third down. I thought in the first half, third down conversions, these things aren't just third and ones. We converted multiple times to come up with points. I think there was some balance in the offense with the run game and pass game. Special teams was pretty solid.”
Running back Nate Carter has the potential to be one of the best running backs in the Big Ten, if not the country.
After having quiet outings in Week 1 and Week 2, Carter displayed the same explosiness fans were used to seeing last season when he wreaked havoc on the Panthers on Sunday.
He finished with 91 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run. Smith credited the offensive line with blocking well enough to make it happen.
“He [Carter] opens up things,” Smith said. “When we need a close runner too like that, because of Nate's skill set, he brought it to the second level, and you're not going to catch the guy that often. It was well-blocked.
“He really had a nice vision because I think he cuts the ball back and then outruns one defender. He's got that skill set, and I go back and I have both him and Kay'ron [Lynch-Adams], good carries, kind of complementing each other. We've got to clean up some efficiency issues and a little bit up front, but Nate's an explosive player.”
