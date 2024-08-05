MSU Running Back Nate Carter Listed on Distinguished Watchlist
Since arriving to East Lansing, Coach Jonathan Smith has noted the traits he is searching for in players joining Michigan State’s football team.
The good news for Smith is he already has a few players that have those traits on the roster. One of those players is running back Nate Carter, who enters his second season with the Spartans.
As the season nears, more watchlists for the many awards given out in college football will continue to be released. Carter was recently named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watchlist. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy was established in 2005.
According to their website, the Wuerffel Trophy “honors college football athletes who are serving others while also achieving greatness on the football field and in the classroom. As part of the National College Football Awards Association, The Wuerffel Trophy was the first major award honoring the character of service to others.”
Carter's nomination was announced by Michigan State football on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Carter transferred to Michigan State after seeing his carries cut in half during his second and final season at UConn. The Huskies' loss was undoubtedly Michigan State’s gain, as Carter would go on to have career-highs in multiple categories last season. After rushing for 578 yards during his first season at UConn and 405 yards his second season there, Carter ran for nearly 800 yards during his first season in East Lansing.
He also registered a career-high four touchdowns. His 185 carries last season were 60 more than his previous career high.
Carter will undoubtedly be critical to Michigan State’s success this season. Coach Smith will heavily depend on Carter during his first season in East Lansing, as Carter has the potential to be one of the better running backs in the Big Ten. If Michigan State can put the right pieces around him, Carter can help lead Michigan State’s offense this season.
Carter was also recently announced as a nominee for the 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The team recognizes players from across the country who display excellent leadership, participate in community service and accomplish other off-the-field achievements.
