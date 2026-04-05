MSU Football Sets Official Visits With More Upcoming Prospects

The list of upcoming visitors is continuing to grow.

Michigan State is looking to keep building its 2027 recruiting. Five recruits have already committed, with the Spartans landing three-star safety Ty'ire Clark on Saturday, but plenty more are to come. In addition to Clark's commitment, MSU set up a pair of official visits with other recruits over the past couple of days.

OT David Tarawallie

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

One official visit announcement came from Riverside (Ohio) offensive tackle David Tarawallie, who posted on social media on Friday that he would be heading to East Lansing for a visit from May 29-31.

Michigan State and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca sent an offer his way last Saturday, March 28, when Tarawallie was on campus unofficially to observe a spring practice. Locking in an official visit a little less than a week later shows that Tarawallie's interest is strong.

Rivals is currently the only major recruiting service that has given Tarawallie a rating. They have him as a three-star prospect with an 86 rating. On the site's "Industry Ranking," Tarawallie is ranked 1,164th overall in the class of 2027 while being 88th among offensive tackles and 47th among Ohioans.

MSU isn't the only Power Four team giving him a look, either. Cincinnati and Wake Forest both also have official visits set up with Tarawallie. He'll go see the Bearcats from June 5-7 and the Demon Deacons from June 19-21. Tarawallie also has offers from some higher-end Group of Six programs, including South Florida, Toledo, and UConn.

CB Trey Hopkins

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

On Saturday, Michigan State also locked in an official visit with La Salle (Pa.) cornerback Trey Hopkins. He also announced his upcoming visit on social media, with the date overlapping with Tarawallie on May 29-31.

Hopkins hasn't been rated by a recruiting service, either, but he's picked an impressive list of interests, too. He also announced an upcoming official visit to Virginia Tech on June 5-7, but he also reportedly has a trip to Penn State that starts on June 11. Other Power Four offers include Maryland, UCLA, and Wake Forest.

MSU sent its offer Hopkins' way back in February, but the Spartans unofficially hosted Hopkins during last Saturday's spring practice, too.

Rivals also ranked La Salle as the top high school team in Pennsylvania this year and 46th in the country. Making inroads there could also pay off down the line for Pat Fitzgerald and his staff.