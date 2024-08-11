MSU Rush Ends Coach Chad Wilt Has Familiarity With Transfer DL Anthony Jones
When Michigan State football was scouting transfer defensive lineman Anthony Jones this offseason, it was easy for Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt to dictate how the former Indiana linebacker would fit in Michigan State's defense.
That's because Wilt knew Jones from the lineman's lone year at Indiana, as Wilt had served as the Hoosiers' linebackers coach and defensive coordinator over the past two seasons (co-defensive coordinator last year).
Because of his much-valued versatility, Jones will play the rush end position.
"As we watched film of Anthony through that portal process, I tried to step back because I know the ins and the outs, and I know the goods and the bads and pluses/minus," Wilt told reporters on Thursday. "But to be able to sit with Joe [Rossi] [and talk about] 'What does this position look for? What do we need out of it? What do I know that he can do from practice reps, from game reps?' Joe seeing it on film, I think it was just very easy to say, 'Yeah, this is a really good fit positionally for his skills, his ability.'
"I mean, he's 6-3 and a half, 6-4, 260 pounds and played Sam linebacker mostly for us last year at Indiana in space. But to move him a little closer to the box and put him in that position to play the defensive end's job but also has -- we talked to him in the spring about outside linebacker jobs. He has skills to do that but also be a really effective edge pass rusher, too. Because that's what that position needs. Every bit of a defensive end, every bit of an outside linebacker and a really disruptive pass rusher."
Jones made four starts in 12 contests for the Hoosiers last season. He posted 12 tackles, including 0.5 for loss.
Jones transferred to Indiana after playing his first collegiate season at Oregon, where he appeared in just two contests. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked the ninth-best class of 2022 prospect in the state of Nevada by 247Sports.
The veteran rush end committed to Michigan State just a day after its "Spring Showcase."
