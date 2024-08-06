MSU's Alex VanSumeren Progressing in Camp, Setting 'Example' of How to Bounce Back
Michigan State redshirt freshman defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren has had a tough start to his collegiate career.
The former four-star recruit missed the entirety of his first season at Michigan State with a leg injury. He then sat out of spring camp as well.
Now, VanSumeren is back on the field, looking to bounce back from what was a major setback in the early stage of his career as a college football player.
"VanSumeren, it's been nice to [have him] out there," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith when he addressed the media on Monday. "Long time coming, and you can tell his energy [is there]."
Smith didn't have much to base VanSumeren's potential off, seeing as he yet to see any form of competition in the Green and White.
"We watched some high school stuff on him," Smith said. "We hadn't seen much. I even pointed him out in a team meeting. I mean, he makes a play in the backfield and he genuinely -- how excited he was to be out there. And we just talked about it. Like, we can do hard things, this guy had a lot to overcome. And he's not alone. We've had [Brennan] Parachek in the same way, and Skeeze [Armorion Smith]. And so, as a group, I think it's a great example to see VanSumeren go through what he has and now out there playing, having fun and making plays."
VanSumeren is part of a deep defensive line room, one that Smith said he has liked what he's seen from so far in camp.
"Ben Roberts has been a nice addition to add to that depth of Mav [Maverick Hansen] and DQ [D'Quan Douse] and those guys," Smith said. "And then even on the edge -- [Khris] Bogle, Jalen Thompson. As a group -- like I'm saying that front seven -- I've been kind of pleased."
VanSumeren's brother, Ben VanSumeren, was a two-year letterwinner at linebacker during his five seasons with Michigan State. Ben was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles in May 2023 and would play nine games last season, making one start.
