MSU's Defensive Transfers Should Have Major Impact
As the new Michigan State Spartans football coaching staff took over this offseason, they knew they had lots of work to do to improve the defense.
The Spartans had a few established defensive stars and young, upcoming talent but needed more proven options at several positions.
After a flurry of Spartans departed in the transfer portal in the winter and spring windows, that work was exacerbated for Coach Jonathan Smith, Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi and the rest of the staff.
So, they got to work.
In the winter transfer window, the Spartans brought in four players who could be immediate starters: linebacker Jordan Turner from Wisconsin, defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan from Middle Tennessee State, defensive tackle D’Quan Douse from Georgia Tech, and Wayne Matthews III from Old Dominion.
In the spring window, the Spartans added 11 defensive transfers after losing several impact starters on that side of the ball. A few can be major contributors, including cornerbacks Ed Woods and Lejond Cavazos, as well as defensive linemen Ru'Quan Buckley and Ben Roberts.
The Spartans brought in eight defensive players expected to start or at least be heavily involved in the rotation. This can have positive and negative effects, as it can be tough to get so many new pieces acclimated in time.
However, if the Spartans’ coaching staff believes the talent is better now than when they entered the building in November, this is a net positive.
It is now up to Smith and Rossi to determine whether and at what positions some of these transfers will start. Some players, like Dunnigan and Douse, have been impressive in camp and should see lots of playing time this season.
They are both experienced linemen, something the Spartans needed after losing star defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow Jr. to the transfer portal.
Whether they start or they are rotation pieces, many transfers will be impact players for the Spartans in 2024. New coaching staffs commonly bring in talent through the transfer portal to patch some holes in the short term.
Michigan State is asking a lot of these transfers. However, if Smith, Rossi and the staff have identified them as scheme and culture fits, it has a good chance of working out.
