MSU's Jonathan Smith on QB Aidan Chiles' Growth 4 Weeks In
Michigan State has started the season well, jumping out to a 3-0 start. It has a chance to move even closer to bowl eligibility this weekend.
Most of Michigan State’s offensive success hinges on the growth and development of quarterback Aidan Chiles, who has had an eventful start to his time in East Lansing. After struggling in his first start at Michigan State, Chiles returned the next week, completing 24 of his 38 passes for 363 yards, helping Michigan State pull off an upset on the road against Maryland to open Big Ten play.
Chiles followed up his productive game against Maryland with another good game last weekend against Prairie View A&M. He completed 12 of his 19 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown, as Michigan State remained undefeated on the season. Smith said that while Chiles may have struggled in the first game, he has steadily improved from week to week.
Smith noted some of the progress Chiles has made and how it impacted the team’s most recent games.
“I think he made a step from Week 1 to Week 2 and even into [Week] 3 because Week 2, I think his decision [making] was pretty solid,” Smith said. “We had a couple of inaccurate throws. I thought he was pretty accurate with it this past week with his recognition of coverage. He prepared well.
“The plan was pretty solid on third downs, and then the guys went out and executed that. It was good to see. He has taken a nice step. We even [had a play] get called back on a penalty. He scrambles for a touchdown, [and] it gets called back. That was a coverage recognition thing that Aidan recognized they were in two-man and not accounting for the quarterback. He took off. Unfortunately, we got the holding call.”
As Michigan State prepares to face the most challenging part of its schedule, Chiles will need to continue on the trajectory he has been on to start the season. He has made strides weekly and will need to continue if Michigan State hopes to continue being productive this season en route to a bowl game at the end of the year.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.