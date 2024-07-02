MSU's Jonathan Smith Wants Players Who Are Not Primarily Focused on NIL
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith accepted the head coaching position at Michigan State understanding that it would be his and his coaching staff’s task to turn Michigan State’s football program around.
Coach Smith has proven that he has the ability to turn around a football program, as he did with his alma mater, Oregon State. However, the turnaround at Michigan State will undoubtedly take more, as Michigan State and the Big Ten can have a better football program and conference than the Pac-12 was during Smith’s tenure with the Beavers.
Although Smith has proven he can turn a football program around, the last time he did so, NIL deals were not nearly as prominent. However, paying collegiate athletes has come along more recently, and more and more recruits are allowing NIL deals to determine where they will get a college education and where they will play college football.
While Smith and his coaching staff have overcome many hurdles since arriving in East Lansing, they will continually have to find a way to overcome arguably one of the most significant hurdles of all: NIL deals.
At the National College Showcase at Wayne State in May, Smith said he understands the importance of NIL deals to today’s college football players. However, Smith also said he is searching for players who are not letting NIL deals be their primary focus while being recruited.
“There’s definitely a difference,” Smith said. “It still starts with the evaluation process and beyond. I think that’s a piece of the pie. What we’re looking for is guys that it is a piece of the pie as they’re considering their options, but then there’s the education, the scheme, the staff, the fit, the area, all those are pieces of the pie.”
As Smith and his coaching staff look to continue turning things around at Michigan State, they will undoubtedly need to secure the best possible talent. Recruiting and NIL deals are the name of the game in college football today. Smith and his coaching staff were able to navigate the transfer portal after a slow start.
The Spartans will look to keep pace on the recruiting trail as NIL deals become increasingly important.
