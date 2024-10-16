MSU's Montorie Foster Jr., Aidan Chiles Have Talked Through Miscues
Aidan Chiles has a plethora of weapons around him as Michigan State's quarterback, an advantage that has helped him when he has thrived so far in his first season with the Green and White.
But it could be better.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. is Chiles' No. 1 target but hasn't been able to prosper as much as he should as one of the better and more experienced wideouts in the Big Ten.
Much of this is due to missed opportunities. We saw plenty of times through the Spartans' first six games where Chiles overthrew Foster or the communication just simply wasn't there.
It's one of the issues that has held the offense from reaching its full potential -- which is sky high when you consider the things this unit has done when it's rolling.
Foster is aware of just how close he and Chiles are to execution.
"We have our talks, me and him [Chiles]," Foster told reporters on Tuesday. "Trying to tighten stuff up, trying to get on the same page a lot. So, me and him, I feel like that connection is going to come. It's going to take time -- well, it has taken time -- but I feel like we're right around the corner from it, everything clicking and working in unison. So, I just can't wait for these next six weeks."
Chiles is still just 19 years old and trying to navigate his first season as a collegiate starter. He's already through this 2024 campaign -- barring any postseason play -- and in that time, Foster believes he has grown.
"I feel like he's more of a leader," the veteran wideout said. "Really just trying to put his foot down and get things right, get things corrected. I feel like that's the biggest change I've seen from him just taking that next step as a quarterback."
Foster leads the team in receptions with 22 and is second behind freshman Nick Marsh in receiving yards with 274. But he's averaging less than four receptions per game.
If Foster and Chiles can start consistently making plays, there's no telling how great this offense can be. And that goes for everyone on that side of the ball.
