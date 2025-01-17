MSU's Passing Offense Should Improve in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans were not a great offensive team last season.
Jonathan Smith’s team had many issues on that side of the ball, but one issue was their lack of passing attack.
That was a surprising result of Smith’s first year in East Lansing, as his passing offenses were efficient when he was the coach at Oregon State.
In 2024, the Spartans ranked 11th in the Big Ten in passing yards per game at 218.1 and tied for the fourth-most interceptions with 12. MSU also threw just 12 touchdowns, the fourth fewest in the conference.
Because of these shortcomings, Smith made major changes to the offensive side of the ball. He brought in four offensive line transfers and four wide receivers, giving Aidan Chiles more help to reach his elite ceiling.
Smith improved the roster through the transfer portal and also made changes to his staff. He brought Quarterbacks Coach Jon Boyer from Corvallis to East Lansing and added another former Beaver to provide continuity.
Boyer did an impressive job with DJ Uiagalelei at OSU, as the veteran quarterback had the best season of his career in 2023. He should help Chiles in his development, as he showed he is still raw in his first season as a starter.
Smith also promoted offensive analyst Aaron Pflugrad to passing game coordinator, according to 247sports.com’s Justin Thind. Pflugrad previously served as the offensive coordinator at Northern Arizona, where he led explosive passing attacks. His experience should be tremendous for this MSU passing offense that needs help.
The Spartans lacked enough separators on the perimeter last season at wide receiver. Montorie Foster Jr., Jaron Glover, and Aziah Johnson did a fine job, but Smith knew he needed to get faster at receiver. Chrishon McCray and Omari Kelly should provide that speed in 2025.
Chiles’ connection with Nick Marsh should continue to grow. Marsh was a standout receiver as a freshman, developing into arguably the best player on the team. Marsh has superstar potential, and his presence alone should improve this MSU passing attack.
Heading into this offseason after a disappointing debut season, Smith knew his offense needed to be better in 2025. He made moves, and the Spartans should improve for them.
