Most Intriguing Incoming MSU Transfers
Michigan State Spartans coach Jonathan Smith has played this offseason exactly how fans have wanted him to.
From putting together an impressive high school class at the last minute to bringing in impact transfers, Smith’s staff has done a solid job re-imagining the roster and what it could look like in 2025.
MSU missed a bowl game in 2024 after being 4-3 at one point in the season, so Smith wants to ensure that does not happen again next season. Another year without postseason eligibility may make fans — and donors — antsy.
Today, we will focus on the transfers who have come to East Lansing out of the winter window. This group has the potential to be the best transfer class Smith has brought in during his short time as a Spartan.
So, let’s break down the three most intriguing additions MSU has made through the transfer portal this winter.
For this exercise, we will examine which players have the chance to play immediately and who can potentially be a factor later.
Kent State WR Chrishon McCray - MSU did not have many explosive playmakers at wide receiver this offseason. Smith knew that needed to change.
McCray was the one bright spot on a winless Golden Flashes team, catching 40 passes for 705 yards and nine touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound speedster should take the top off of defenses next season.
McCray resembles the receivers Smith had success with at Oregon State. Smith should be able to integrate McCray more seamlessly into his offensive scheme, which could lead to a more explosive unit.
Montana State Offensive tackle Conner Moore - The first big fish Smith has landed in his time in East Lansing, Moore has the chance to be a force on the offensive line next season.
Moore was a major part of the FCS national championship runners-up, earning Second-Team All-American honors while allowing just one sack in 356 pass-blocking snaps.
MSU’s offensive line struggled tremendously in 2024, so adding Moore — and many other offensive line transfers — should improve it significantly.
Wisconsin Rush end Anelu Lafaele - Lafaele has not had the chance to showcase his talents at the collegiate level yet, but that could come in East Lansing.
Lafaele, a former four-star recruit out of high school, has incredible athleticism and an explosive get-off. He is a raw prospect, so he will need time to develop his skills, but MSU has the coaching staff in place to allow him to do that.
With the rush end position wide open, Lafaele could have a shot to play early in 2025. If that does not happen, expect him to be a factor in the future.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE