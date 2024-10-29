MSU's Progress on the Ground Will be Crucial Against Another Top 10 Run Defense
Despite Saturday's loss to Michigan, Michigan State's run game has come on at just the right time.
Going into Ann Arbor, it had just turned in its best performance on the ground all season -- 212 rushing yards against Iowa -- at a time when it needed momentum as it prepared for a Michigan team that had previously ranked in the top 10 in the nation in defending the run. The Spartans, in an effort led by running back Nate Carter, rushed for 163 yards against the Wolverines.
Now, Michigan State prepares to face another one of the better run defenses in the country in Indiana, which has allowed an average of 96.7 rushing yards per game.
The Spartans' production on the ground over the last two weeks should benefit them against this Hoosiers defense on Saturday.
"Really important, and looking for some balance," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith on Monday. "I think we've been taking a step. Since that bye week, the last two weeks, in the run game, in the run game in particular, we've taken a step. It makes things easier on the quarterback when you have some balance like that. We've got to continue to keep that going because we've had more production moving the ball when you can do both. And so, pleased with the run game effort the last two weeks."
Michigan State running backs coach Keith Bhonapha and his unit will have a tall task ahead with Indiana, which is largely where it is because of its ability to defend the run.
"The season, as you think about [it], you always want your team to be getting better towards the end," Bhonapha said on Tuesday. "I think from a team standpoint, we're trying to do that. I think from a run game standpoint, as an offense, that's happening. So, I'm excited for the challenge. ... Indiana's a great run defense. The tape speaks for itself in some of the stuff they've been able to do with the teams that we're playing. So, we're excited for the challenge, but at the end of the day, we have to stick with our fundamentals and our keys of making sure we continue to build on where we left from this past week."
