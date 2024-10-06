MSU's Top Performers as Bye Week Arrives
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-3 at the halfway point of the 2024 season.
Michigan State won just four games last season, so to have three wins already with six games left in the year is encouraging. There has been growth from this group in Jonathan Smith’s first year as head coach.
The Spartans are on a three-game losing streak, but they have played the two best teams they will play all season and dealt with a shorthanded roster against Boston College on the road.
Michigan State has had chances to win or keep these games competitive, but self-inflicted mistakes have cost them. That is natural with a young group of new players learning how to play with each other.
The Spartans still have several tough opponents left on the schedule, but bowl eligibility is not out of the realm of possibility.
Smith’s group can rest up as they prepare to finish the toughest stretch of their schedule.
At the halfway point, who have been Michigan State’s top performers?
Aidan Chiles has led the way at quarterback. He has shown incredible flashes of brilliance but frustrating turnovers at the same time. He has incredible arm strength and great mobility, and the turnovers should go away with time.
Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams has been Michigan State’s top rusher with 338 yards and two touchdowns on 67 carries. Nate Carter was expected to be the focal point of this offense, but he has not been that so far. Lynch-Adams’ contact balance and physicality have earned him the right to be the lead back.
Maybe the brightest spot for this Spartans offense has been wide receiver Nick Marsh, who leads the team with 320 receiving yards and a touchdown. The 18-year-old is already physically ready to compete with experienced defenses.
Surprisingly, Cal Haladay is not the Spartans’ leading tackler. Wisconsin transfer Jordan Turner has 37, nine more than Haladay (Malik Spencer is second with 29). Turner has made clutch plays, including important stops and an interception against Ohio State that set up a score.
Turner is tied with defensive end Khris Bogle in sacks with three. Bogle’s bounce-back season has been a welcome sight for Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
Charles Brantley leads the way with three interceptions. His redemption season has also been one of the brightest spots for this Michigan State team.
There have been plenty of positives from Michigan State’s first half. They will try to build on those positives, clean up mistakes, and try to make a bowl game to end Smith’s first season in East Lansing.
