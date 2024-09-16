MSU's Triple Threat Receiver Room Continues to Impress
The Michigan State Spartans have added multiple young pieces to the receiving core that has created a three-headed monster, propelling this team to a 3-0 start.
Redshirt freshman receiver Aziah Johnson had his best collegiate game on Saturday with 2 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown en route to a 40-0 win over Prairie View A&M.
In back to back weeks, a freshman wideout has shined for this Spartan offense after Nick Marsh was unstoppable in Week 2 with 194 yards receiving and a TD against Maryland.
The Spartans had questions entering the year as to who would assist senior wideouts Montorie Foster Jr. and Alante Brown but those questions have quickly been answered through the first few weeks.
Especially with Brown suffering a long term injury in the season opener, both Johnson and Marsh have proved they will rise to the occasion when needed.
“They stepped up big, they came to play.” Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles said after the game. “A.Z. [Aziah] did what he had to do, caught a couple big passes. Nick [Marsh] came and did what he did last week.”
With a much tougher schedule ahead facing multiple top-25 opponents, Chiles will find some calm in the fact that he has several target options to choose from that can gash a defense at any given moment.
“I feel like we have depth in the receiver room and we can use a lot of these guys in many different ways.” Chiles said. “You will see it sooner than later.”
As opponent talent increases each week, it will be interesting to see how the young Spartan receivers will respond when facing a tougher secondary in the coming games. The play to this point shows promise as trust begins to increase in players like Marsh and Johnson.
This Saturday, the Spartans will face a Boston College defense that gave up 264 passing yards last week versus Missouri with three different receivers grabbing over 50 yards through the air.
Expect the young skill players to make another considerable impact this week looking to build off of solid performances and seeking a fourth consecutive victory to start the 2024 season.
