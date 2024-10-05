MSU Simply Dominated by Ducks on Both Sides of the Ball in 31-10 Loss
Michigan State had very few positives to take away from its 31-10 loss to No. 6 Oregon on Friday night.
The Spartans' offense finished with just 250 yards, while the defense allowed the Ducks to generate 477 in the defeat.
This time, aside from one turnover on its first possession of the game, self-inflicted wounds weren't really a factor this time. The Spartans were just outplayed.
As it's done so often so far this season, the defense came out and set the tone early, forcing a three-and-out on the opening drive.
It fueled a deep drive for the Spartans' offense, which was at risk of leaving the field empty-handed twice -- first on third-and-long when Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles found wide receiver Jaron Glover for the first down and then on fourth-and-2 when, instead of putting the ball on the ground, the Spartans chose to let it fly, and it paid off.
Chiles connected with freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh on the deep ball, setting Michigan State up in the red zone.
But then it was more of the same for this offense, as Chiles fumbled while rushing for the end zone. The ball was recovered by the Ducks, and as the Spartan faithful have grown so accustomed to, Michigan State committed yet another red-zone turnover.
This sparked a surge in the Oregon offense, which would go on its own march down to the red zone. Fortunately for a Michigan State team that had just gotten the life sucked out of it, Spartan safety Malik Spencer made a tremendous play on the ball, picking off Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the end zone.
Michigan State, however, couldn't capitalize, as Oregon forced a three-and-out that started with an 11-yard sack by former Spartan defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
For the rest of the half, the Spartans' offense was stalled, unable to gain much ground on its next three drives.
Meanwhile, Oregon's offense was clicking on all cylinders, especially on the ground. The Ducks finished the half with 363 yards (171 passing, 192 rushing), two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. The single bright spot for Michigan State's defense throughout this stretch was another red zone interception that was made by Spartan cornerback Charles Brantley.
Oregon led, 21-0, at the break.
The lack of production continued for Michigan State's offense to open up the second half.
And Oregon capitalized. While it had to settle for a 50-yard field goal on its first possession of the half, it extended the Ducks' lead to four possessions, while the Spartans still had yet to score.
Yet again, the Michigan State offense couldn't answer. And Oregon's continued to pounce.
The Ducks found the end zone for the fourth time on their next possession, giving themselves a dominant 31-0 lead.
Michigan State would finally put together a strong drive on its next possession. Chiles connected with Spartan wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. on back-to-back big plays, including a 35-yard gain. That was followed by two 10-plus-yard gains by tight end Jack Velling, setting the Spartans up in the red zone since their first possession of the game.
Michigan State executed this time, as running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams punched it in for a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
After forcing Oregon to punt for just the second time since the first drive of the contest, Tommy Schuster took the field to finish the game under center. He and the offense continued to fight, producing a solid march that ultimately ended with a 42-yard field goal by Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim.
The Spartans fall to 3-3 and will have a couple weeks to regroup as they head into a bye week.
