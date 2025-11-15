Michigan State Falls to Penn State in Seventh Straight Loss
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State's long losing streak continued on Saturday against Penn State, as the Nittany Lions outlasted the Spartans on Saturday, 28-10.
PSU outscored Michigan State in the final quarter, 14-0, including a nine-minute drive that essentially put the game away. MSU had plenty of chances and drives that got past midfield, but still couldn't finish many drives.
It's Michigan State's seventh consecutive defeat, plummeting the Spartans down to 3-7 overall and 0-7 against the Big Ten. They'll fail to qualify for a bowl game for the fourth straight season. PSU snapped its own six-game skid, reaching 4-6 and 1-6, respectively.
The Spartans' next game is on the road against No. 21 Iowa on Nov. 22. Their final game of the year is against Maryland on Nov. 29 at Ford Field in Detroit.
First Half
It was a dream start for MSU. The Spartans won the coin toss, deferred, and immediately forced a three-and-out to get the offense on the field.
On cue, running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver found a crease running right, breaking it 57 yards for a touchdown on Michigan State’s first offensive snap of the day.
Penn State had a fast response, though. The Nittany Lions immediately put together a 12-play, 75-yard drive that consisted of eight run plays. Kaytron Allen ran in the touchdown from eight yards out on a play where PSU motioned into a wildcat formation.
After the two teams traded punts, Michigan State got a nice opportunity to start its third drive, which started at Penn State’s 45. It couldn’t capitalize, going for it on fourth-and-3 from PSU’s 38, but Alessio Milivojevic was pressured from his blindside and had the ball knocked out while his arm was going forward, with the ruling being an incomplete pass.
But MSU’s defense was able to return the favor. The Nittany Lions went for it on fourth-and-1, but the interior stayed strong for the Spartans and stuffed Penn State’s Nicholas Singleton short of the mark.
Tau-Tolliver then came up big again for Michigan State. Milivojevic was able to extend one play, and Tau-Tolliver was able to get open on a crosser and pick up a 32-yard reception that put MSU in the red zone. The next play, he found a hole for an 11-yard rush to give the Spartans a goal-to-go scenario. They had to settle for a 24-yard field goal from Martin Connington.
The ensuing kickoff for Michigan State was a touchback, but it only took Penn State one play to respond. Wide receiver Devonte Ross got behind MSU’s coverage, and Grunkemeyer found him for a 75-yard touchdown that put PSU up 14-10.
That momentum from that momentum carried over a bit for the Nittany Lions’ other phases. The defense forced a three-and-out, and the special teams unit deflected Ryan Eckley’s punt, which gave Penn State the ball in plus territory again.
Michigan State’s defense was able to get a key stop, though. PSU had the ball just outside the red zone, opting to go for it on fourth-and-3 instead of trying a field goal. Grunkemeyer tried extending the play, but was sacked by a combo of Jalen Thompson and Grady Kelly. MSU’s offense punted shortly thereafter, and that was it for the half.
Second Half
Michigan State got the ball first in the second half, and got the ball into Penn State territory on just three plays. But the possession immediately stalled out after that and ended with another punt.
Both teams kept booting it away to the other for a bit, but it was PSU who created the next opportunity in Spartan territory. Penn State ran it on third-and-4, got a yard, and also punted it from MSU’s 45-yard line.
That punt was downed at the four, but Michigan State moved the ball pretty well at first. It got out to its own 40, but back-to-back sacks by PSU’s Dani Dennis-Sutton and an illegal snap penalty killed that drive’s momentum. The Spartans punted for the sixth time after that towards the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Penn State's offense broke through this time. The Nittany Lions drained 9:05 of game clock away, marching 76 yards over 13 plays to essentially put the game away. It was a pitch pass from Grunkemeyer to Ross for the touchdown on third-and-goal from the 4-yard line.
Going against the clock, MSU got near the red zone, thanks to back-to-back roughing the passer penalties. That didn't stop Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from dialing up another blitz, which immediately got home and resulted in Milivojevic taking a hard hit and fumbling the ball away.
Penn State moved the ball again, with Allen really putting it in the books with a 26-yard rushing touchdown. The final score of 28-10 held.
Notable MSU Performances
QB Alessio Milivojevic: 17-for-27, 128 yards, 1 lost fumble
RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver: 6 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD | 8 catches, 73 yards
LB Wayne Matthews III: 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU
