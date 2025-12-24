3 Good Moments from this Past MSU Football Season

It was certainly a tough season, but some moments from the 2025 football season should bring Michigan State fans some joy this Christmas season.

Here are the three that stick out the most.

1) Walk-Off Two-Point Conversion vs. Boston College

Michigan State's Omari Kelly celebrates after his game-winning two-point conversion against Boston College after the second overtime on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oh, the innocence everyone had when this play happened. Michigan State was looking for revenge for its 2024 loss to Boston College , and had a national audience to do so in Week 2.

The game was as entertaining as one could be, feeling like one between two decent opponents scratching for a victory (at the time). Aidan Chiles looked like the quarterback he had the potential to be, being responsible for five total touchdowns and not turning the ball over.

All of that crescendoed into the second overtime period. BC had scored first and failed its own two-point conversion a few minutes beforehand. Chiles had run in the score for that fifth touchdown, which tied the game, setting up the for-it-all two-point opportunity.

The play almost felt cinematic. Chiles rolled out to his right, but Omari Kelly went on a crosser to the left corner of the endzone. Chiles delivered the pass to him from the opposite hash mark, and that was the game.

OMARI KELLY WINS IT FOR MICHIGAN STATE



🔥🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/bZ7ZNjjDWm — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) September 7, 2025

2) Alessio Milivojevic's Starting Debut

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

It came during a loss, but quarterback Alessio Milivojevic proved himself to be somebody MSU fans can place some hope in during his first college start. The redshirt freshman threw for 311 yards, a touchdown, and did not turn the ball over against Minnesota on the road.

Milivojevic continued to show this in his other three starts this year, but he's just a "gamer," as some people call it. He seems to have that competitive edge. Even when consistently dealing with pressure, Milivojevic was great at staying strong in the pocket and delivering to his receivers. He's now set to return next year, and Milivojevic has the chance to be a quality quarterback for a long time in East Lansing.

3) Alante Brown's TD Return vs. Maryland

Michigan State's Alante Brown returns a kick against Indiana during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The feel-good moment of the season was Alante Brown's touchdown during the season finale against Maryland . Michigan State's season had long been lost at this point, but the Spartans had been making an admirable push at putting in a serious effort every week.

One of the reasons they picked up that elusive Big Ten win was Brown's score against the Terrapins.

ALANTE BROWN 92 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 💥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/WL3rLYyvlu — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 30, 2025

Brown has dealt with a litany of injuries during his college career and was playing for the first time since that Boston College game during the season finale. This fall was his sixth and final year of college football, three years spent at Nebraska and three at MSU, so this first career touchdown came in his final game.

Brown has also been dealing with issues away from the field. His fiancée, Arneka McReynolds, has been in the hospital for months after being shot in the head back in July. No update on her condition appears to have been made public since the end of the season.

Michigan State's Alante Brown, center, runs the ball against Indiana during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW