MSU Finalizing Deal with Pat Fitzgerald to Become Next Head Coach
Michigan State wasted no time getting its next head coach. Sources told Spartan Nation on Sunday that MSU is finalizing a deal with former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald to lead the program on the same day that the school fired Jonathan Smith.
Fitzgerald was the head coach in Evanston for 17 seasons (2006-2022), amassing a career record of 110-101 and a mark of 65-76 against Big Ten opponents. The Wildcats appeared in the Big Ten championship game in 2018 and 2020, finished ranked in the AP Top 25 five times, and appeared in 10 bowl games (5-5 record) during Fitzgerald's tenure.
"Pat Fitzgerald not only understands the Big Ten, but he understands and has demonstrated an ability to develop players," a source told Spartan Nation. "We are finalizing a deal and feel like this is a home run. He knows the Michigan State landscape well. He embodies the work ethic and culture of our university and state."
While Fitzgerald's record doesn't look all too pretty, Northwestern is not known to be a Big Ten school that gives its coaches a ton of resources. The Wildcats actually just passed Indiana for the most total losses for any program in the FBS earlier this season.
Questions around Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald has not coached since July 2023, as he was fired by Northwestern during the midst of a hazing scandal. He sued the school for wrongful termination, with the two parties settling the suit in August and Northwestern saying that "the evidence uncovered during extensive discovery did not establish that any player reported hazing to Coach Fitzgerald or that Coach Fitzgerald condoned or directed any hazing."
Even though Fitzgerald's name appears to be cleared, there could be some questions about how he will handle the world of NIL and revenue-sharing. After athletes started being allowed to make money off their names, images, and likenesses in 2021, Fitzgerald went 4-20. He will certainly receive more resources in East Lansing than in Evanston, though.
What should help is that Fitzgerald should have plenty of good years of coaching ahead of him. He turns 51 on Dec. 2. Chances are that Fitzgerald might have some loyalty and appreciation to MSU for being the place that gave him his second chance, and he will remain as loyal to the Spartans as he was to Northwestern.
It will be a long road ahead for him, though. Michigan State just wrapped up a dreadful 4-8 campaign and hasn't made a bowl game in four years, the longest drought in the Big Ten. Fitzgerald will have to be very active in the portal and in building the staff, since he doesn't have the advantage of having been an active head coach.
