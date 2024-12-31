MSU Taking Shot At Former Transfer CB Decommit Grimes
Last winter, the Michigan State Spartans and cornerback Tony Grimes had a turbulent seven days. On Jan. 6, the former North Carolina defensive back visit East Lansing officially. The next day, he committed. Then, after just seven days, he flipped that commitment to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels.
With the Rebels, he started all 12 games in 2024 at cornerback and was an impact player. Now, he is back in the transfer portal. The Spartans have offered him again.
Grimes was a highly touted defensive back in the 2020 class, rated the No. 48 overall player by 247Sports and the No. 5 corner in the country. He was the No. 7 overall prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 1 corner, per composite rankings from the site, but he ended up re-classifying. ESPN had him ranked as the No. 6 overall player and Rivals rated him No. 13.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn rated him as a future first-round selection, comparing him to the Chicago Bears' Kyle Fuller.
"Wide shoulders and good length," Dohn wrote. "Frame of safety with cornerback skills. Instinctual player with high skill level. Physical and smooth. Tracks ball well and has great timing. Opens hips and runs with ease. Long strider who can cover on long crossing routes and deep throws. Strong upper body helps re-route receivers with jams. Comfortable in backpedal and explodes forward out of it. Good tackler and asset in run defense. High IQ on and off field. Leadership qualities. Must get stronger in lower body. Ready to play at elite program when he steps on campus. First round NFL draft pick potential."
Grimes was a sought-after recruit, obviously, and ended up committing to the North Carolina Tar Heels. He appeared in all 12 games as a true freshman and started in four. He had dominant performances against top teams, such as No. 5 Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl.
As a sophomore, Grimes started in all 13 games. His third and final year in Chapel Hill saw him start in 11 games.
Out of all the defensive backs in the transfer portal, perhaps no one has more playing experience than the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Grimes. That length and physicality would play well in East Lansing. Perhaps head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff can reel Grimes in once again.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.