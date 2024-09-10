MSU WR Nick Marsh Receives Top Honor For Week 2 Performance
Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh was a four-star prospect and one of the most highly sought-after targets in the country just a year ago. Now, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound pass catcher has formally announced himself to the college football world.
Against Maryland, the Spartans' first Big Ten opponent under Coach Jonathan Smith, Marsh notched eight catches for 194 yards and a touchdown. The young phenom had chemistry with fellow teenager and quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Most importantly, Marsh helped the Spartans win, 27-24.
The performance just earned Marsh Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Along with adoration from the Spartan faithful and admiration from the rest of the college football world. The 2024 wide receiver class was a star-studded with names like Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman.
That Marsh had a 95 grade from 247Sports and was still the No. 22 wide receiver in the class tells you all you need to know.
"Big-bodied outside receiver who wins with physical superiority, and increasingly often with athleticism," 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote in Marsh's evaluation. "Showed improvement as a junior in linear acceleration and top-end speed. Legitimately 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with a big catch radius and natural high-pointing acumen. Plays strong when the ball is in the air and after the catch. Dangerous contested-throw combatant. Combines physical traits with body control and adjustment ability to make difficult throws in coverage and along boundaries. Three-sport athlete with track and field experience and bouncy basketball context. Will drop the hammer on top of your head in the open floor or if given the lane. Can improve lateral fluidity and twitch, and combine testing reflects that.
"Displays promising short-to-intermediate leveraging of DBs, but will need to enhance close-quarters agility to enhance late-separation consistency. Year-over-year field and testing speeds are promising as he continues to add more juice to his top gear. Possesses the size, athleticism, and multi-sport profile that projects very well in the long term. Traitsy mismatch wideout with high-major impact potential and the ceiling to develop into an NFL Draft candidate."
Watching Marsh in camp made you turn your head and check your roster sheet. A teenager in a man's body. He played like one against Maryland. A man that is. His route-running and game-breaking speed for that size will suit Chiles' big arm just fine.
The Spartans have had rough luck with injuries in just two weeks. Dillon Tatum, Alante Brown and Chance Rucker to name a few of the injuries that hurt the most. But the prospect of the next great Spartans receiver should have fans excited.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
