MSU WRs Coach Courtney Hawkins Praises Jonathan Smith, New Staff
Amidst all of Michigan State football's coaching turnover this offseason, Spartans wide receiver coach Courtney Hawkins was the only constant.
Hawkins, who has been on staff since 2020, decided to stay this offseason, despite being surrounded by a completely new group of coaches.
The former Spartan wide receiver has been pleased with his first offseason around this new-look staff, saying the "professionalism" and "care factor" is what has stood out to him with this new staff.
"There's a plan. and we're following the plan," Hawkins said after Michigan State's practice on Thursday. "There's processes to everything. And just a great group of dudes. Family. Family's big around here. [Around] the staff, there's like 25 little kids from like 12, 11 and under. And there's nothing [like] just seeing these little kids running around the office upstairs. It creates kind of a different feel; it's just not all work.
"It's been really good. And the bottom line is, we're going to win football games. And Coach [Jonathan] Smith came in, obviously, to this situation, and took it and just kind of spread an umbrella over top and took care of everything inside of this building and made these young men feel like -- let them know that they're special and they're loved inside this building and we got them. And they're practicing hard, they're doing some things outside of this building that have been fun, that bring us together, bring us closer. I mean, this is really a close-knit unit, and that's all because of things that Coach Smith implemented from Day 1and we're still in the process of right now."
Smith, who brought in several coaches from Oregon State, has been content with all his staff has been able to do this offseason.
"The way they work together," Smith said earlier this month. "I mean, let's face it, we're going offense and defense nonstop in all these days, and the way the staff continues to work, it's a good time. Competitive, right? But then like just now, practice is over, those guys are conversating on ways to get better and have a good time doing it."
