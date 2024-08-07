What MSU's Jonathan Smith Has Seen From His Staff so Far in Camp
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has a significant advantage entering his first season leading the Spartans, having surrounded himself with much of the same coaching staff he had at Oregon State.
Upon his arrival to East Lansing, Smith added Secondary Coach Blue Adams, Defensive Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa, Offensive Line Coach Jim Michalczik, Tight Ends Coach Brian Wozniak and Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren, who were all on his staff at Oregon State.
While there is camaraderie there, these new coaches from Corvallis are all in a new situation, despite having the same roles and having coaches together before.
But there's still a blend of other coaches from different backgrounds as well -- Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi comes off his tenure at Minnesota, Rush Ends Coach/Co-Special Teams Coordinator Chad Wilt came from a coaching stint at Indiana, Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin previously served at Oregon and Wide Receivers Coach Courtney Hawkins is the only returner on staff.
So far in fall camp, Smith has been pleased with what he has seen from his coaching staff.
"The way they work together," Smith said following the Spartans' practice on Monday. "I mean, let's face it, we're going offense and defense nonstop in all these days, and the way the staff continues to work, it's a good time. Competitive, right? But then like just now, practice is over, those guys are conversating on ways to get better and have a good time doing it."
As far as where Smith wants to the entire team to be from a chemistry standpoint, he believes it's on the right track.
"No strong disappointments," Smith said. "I mean, I think they are buying in and working and trying. Same with the staff kind of coming together, that part. We do know it's a work in progress. And excited about the work on the day-to-day of becoming a tight-knit unit and a very competitive, competitive team down in and down out."
Smith has a solid coaching staff, full of former players, successful coordinators and coaches who have developed NFL talent.
With all those minds leading the way, it can only help Smith's transition to his first season at the helm.
