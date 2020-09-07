SI.com
MSU's Raequan Williams Signs with Eagles Practice Squad

McLain Moberg

After being cut by the Philadelphia Eagles, former Michigan State football player Raequan Williams signed with their practice squad.

Zach Berman, who covers the Eagles for The Athletic, released the Philly practice squad roster via Twitter.

Williams will look to improve and one day become a part of the 53-man roster, but until then, the former Spartan will keep grinding at the next level.

The 6-foot-4, 303-pound defensive tackle went undrafted following his Michigan State career but got picked up by the Eagles.

Over the weekend, NFL teams made final cuts to prepare for the regular-season multiple Spartans were waived/released by their respective teams, including Brian Lewerke, Cody White, Darrell Stewart Jr., Mike Panasiuk, and Matt Sokol.

Williams was a four-year letter-winner at Michigan State, starting 42 games in a row at nose tackle to end his time in East Lansing, which was the longest streak by a player in the Mark Dantonio era.

Additionally, he earned AP All-Big Ten First Team honors twice (2018, 2019) and finished with 160 tackles, including 29 tackles for a loss (tied for 16th most in school history), and 11.5 sacks in 50 contests.

