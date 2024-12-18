Multiple MSU Football Signees, Targets Get Top Honors
Michigan State has put in a concerted effort to establish a foothold in its home state and make up ground in the race against Michigan and other Midwest powers in courting the top talent in the Mitten.
Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have made good on that goal early on, building vital connections with some of the best programs in the state. Smith spoke on early signing day about the Spartans' willingness to look at just about any prospect, heralded or not, and even as late as their senior season.
The state is going through what looks to be a boom for football talent, no doubt thanks to excellent coaches and programs keeping four- and five-star talent in-state.
Below are the top targets and signees named to the Detroit Free Press' All-State team.
Division I
Tommy Carr, QB, Saline (Target)
The Spartans are interested in the 6-foot-3 signal caller. He has a Power 4 offer from Iowa State. A highly-rated 89-graded 2026 three-star, I expect Carr to get a lot more offers. He visited East Lansing several times this season.
Khalief Canty, OL, Cass Tech (Target)
Elite offensive tackle prospect who anchored a talented Technicians offensive line. Already has offers from Alabama, Colorado and others, totaling 17. He will likely end up a four-star when it's all said and done.
Di'Mari Malone, LB, Dakota (Signee)
Michigan State commit who has a high ceiling. Very capable in coverage and playing downhill. Spartans got a steal.
Division II
Bryson Williams, RB, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Commit)
Electric player who has been committed to Michigan State since July. Elite athlete who will be a dynamic weapon in the Spartans offense. Didn't sign during the early signing period, so there is some curiosity and perhaps concern there.
DJ White, LB, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (Signee)
Very athletic linebacker who has the tools you like to see in a modern second-level player. Smart, too.
Division III
Kory Amachree, RB, Haslett
Very strong running back with tools. Shifty, can receive out of the backfield and run angry. A hometown kid and a legacy, he will be a top priority for the Spartans in 2026.
Division 4
Eli Bickel, OL, North Branch
2026 offensive lineman that has a crystal ball favoring the Spartans. Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik could do wonders with Bickel, given his tools.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
