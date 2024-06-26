New NCAA Coaching Rule Could Help MSU Football
The Michigan State Spartans already have a solid coaching staff. Head coach Jonathan Smith is looking good already with his direction of the Spartans and the way he has found success on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.
Spartans defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi has been excelling in securing linebacker talent in the 2025 class like DJ White and Di'Mari Malone. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin has secured two solid defensive backs in George Mullins and Aydan West, the latter of which was nothing short of profound. West was a late offer, and Martin had just weeks to turn things around and not only sell the Spartans to West but secure him altogether.
Michigan State receivers coach Courtney Hawkins' two commits, Braylon Collier and Charles Taplin, will give Hawkins more to potentially turn into NFL gold. Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik could end up being the most valuable recruiter of the bunch.
They are all excellent coaches and talent developers, too. Now, thanks to new NCAA rules that will go into effect August 1, Smith could use his sharp eye for coaching talent to expand and make the Spartans even better from a coaching standpoint.
Per Pete Nakos of On3, the NCAA Division I Council voted on Tuesday to expand coaching staffs, "allowing an unlimited number of assistants to instruct athletes."
"At its annual meetings in Indianapolis, the 40-person council ... moved to allow all staff members to provide technical and tactical instruction to athletes during practice and games. For years, analysts and quality control coaches have been limited to assisting off the field through watching film and providing expertise in creating gameday strategy," Nakos reported. "Now they can help athletes grow on the field. The decision eliminates the NCAA’s 11-countable coaches policy, allowing just 10 assistants and a head coach to provide on-field instruction. The rule has become antiquated as top programs now employ a variety of analysts, quality control coaches, recruiting coordinators, player personnel directors, general managers and scouts. The move also ensures the NCAA doesn’t face any future legal action from college football coaches."
The rule could certainly benefit Smith, whose keen eye for spotting and assimilating coaching talent might be the best in the Big Ten conference.
The rule could also benefit the players, who could get a wider, more specialized variety of teaching from analysts and coaches during the game, along with the scope of information given.
The ruling is a win for college football, and for Michigan State.
