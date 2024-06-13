NFL's Atlanta Falcons Punished for Tampering With Former Michigan State QB, Others
The NFL announced on Thursday that is has fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and forced them to forfeit their 2025 fifth-round draft pick after committing tampering violations involving unrestricted free agents Darnell Mooney, Charlie Woerner and Kirk Cousins.
Cousins, a former Michigan State quarterback, signed with Atlanta this offseason after spending his last six seasons as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.
He signed a four-year, $180-million contract with Atlanta, with $100 million guaranteed, back in March.
The following was the league's official statement, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk:
“The NFL today informed the Atlanta Falcons of the discipline being imposed for violations of the Anti-Tampering Policy related to improper contact with prospective unrestricted free agents Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, and Charlie Woerner during the two-day negotiating period prior to the start of the 2024 League Year. Atlanta will forfeit its original fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and pay a fine of $250,000, while General Manager Terry Fontenot has been fined $50,000. While the policy permits clubs to engage with and negotiate all aspects of an NFL player contract with the certified agent of any prospective unrestricted free agent during the two-day negotiating period, any direct contact between the player and an employee or representative of the club is prohibited. This includes discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters, which the club acknowledges took place with regard to these three players.”
The Falcons are Cousins' third team in his 13 years in the NFL. Before his tenure with the Vikings, he began his career with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders), a six-year run that kickstarted his career as a starter. He was named to one Pro Bowl while in Washington and three while in Minnesota.
Cousins played four seasons at Michigan State, where he finished as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever come through the program. He ranks first in program history in completed passes with 723 and second in career passing yards (9,131) and career passing touchdowns (66).
Cousins was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team for his final season with the program. He led the Spartans to an appearance in the Big Ten title game that season.
