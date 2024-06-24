Nick Marsh: Back-to-Back Champ Georgia 'Didn't Give Same Energy' MSU Did
When Michigan State freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh was deciding where he would play his freshman year of college football, he had plenty of options from some very successful schools.
Marsh had verbally committed to Michigan State before the firing of the team's former head coach Mel Tucker. As with all the recruits who had committed prior to the firing, questions were posed regarding Marsh's commitment to the Spartans.
Georgia, which at the time, was college football's reigning national champion, had contacted Marsh last season. But the young wideout would ultimately choose to stay committed to Michigan State, signing with the Spartans last December.
When Marsh and his mother, Yolanda Wilson (also known as MamaTron), recently joined "The Spiro Avenue Show," Marsh discussed his thoughts on choosing Michigan State over the Bulldogs.
"To be honest with you, I was ready to jump on it [the opportunity to play for Georgia]," Marsh said. "I'm like, let me get in contact with the coaches, let's build this relationship. Georgia is a big school, so that was definitely an option for me. And I was looking to connecting a little bit more, but it just didn't give the same energy as State. So, it never got past that point right there."
Wilson praised Michigan State's energy, saying it had been felt since "Day 1."
"We got to shout out the whole fanbase. It's nothing like it," she said. "I don't think it'll ever be anything to compare it. The love alone form them -- this whole process from high school over to college is so hard, and what people don't see is the behind the scenes, the decision process, the phone calls, the other school visits, and I thank the entire Michigan State fanbase because throughout that, they still supported us. They still showed Nick love, and it's always been that way, even from visits, everybody knows everybody. And we come from River Rouge, which is a tight-knit community, and Nick wanted to be somewhere that's just like that, and that's what Michigan State is for us is that tight-knit community. I can make a phone call or I can go up there, I know he's OK. And that's how I feel about all the other boys, too. So, yeah, that's what did it for us."
