Nothing Guaranteed for MSU O-Line Coach Michalczik's Group, Spots Have to be Earned
Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik is a guy who's never quite satisfied when it comes to his group up front -- in a good way, of course.
"To me, there's no baseline," the longtime offensive line coach told reporters on Thursday. "We're just going to be as good as we can get."
As far as standards go, that's all you can ask of a coach and their group -- reaching your full potential.
That's what Michalczik is asking of his unit as they get closer and closer to Game Day. He demands everyone's best. While there are several veterans in the room, as well as experienced players who came in from other programs this offseason, no spot is guaranteed.
"I never have a five," Michalczik said. "It's always like, 'OK, we just want to figure out who the best five is and then who's the next five and who's six, who's seven, and where do we fit it and how does it work.' Like I tell people, I don't want to make decisions until I have to. Today's five might be different tomorrow. Or No. 6 might be 5 tomorrow. So, that's their job during this time is to go compete and show what they can do."
So far, the Spartans' offensive line has responded well to that philosophy, not letting their egos get in the way of their room's success.
"We don't have five veterans guys with huge contracts like the NFL," Michalczik said. "Like, 'This guy's going to play no matter what.' And I think they've had a great attitude of trying to get better every day. And if we can just keep doing that, we're going to end up being pretty good."
Of course, there are two likely locks as starters up front -- transfers Tanner Miller and Luke Newman, each of whom are anticipated to be among the best linemen in the conference this season. Miller played four years under Michalczik at Oregon State, where he was named an All-Pac-12 Second Team honoree in his final season with the Beavers.
While those key linemen should be staples of this offense, they are going to have to work just as hard as everyone else in the room, and they know that is expected.
