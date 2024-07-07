Oddsmaker's Opinion on Michigan State's Chances Against Archrival
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have already had their fair share of ups and downs this offseason. While Coach Smith and Michigan State have made it through nearly every bit of adversity they have encountered so far this offseason, the season will undoubtedly present many more challenges.
Michigan State has one of the most challenging schedules in the Big Ten and the country. They play three teams ranked in the top five of the preseason rankings, and Michigan State plays all three in a span of five weeks. Arguably, the worst part of the brutal five-week span on Michigan State’s schedule is having to play archrival Michigan last after battling through the first three games of what may be the most difficult four-game stretch of any team in the country.
Most would agree it is fair to say Michigan State’s and Michigan’s football respective football programs have been on vastly different trajectories over the last few seasons. That is expected to continue in the foreseeable future as Michigan State rebuilds. While a new coaching staff and a somewhat rebuilt roster have led to a sense of excitement within Michigan State’s football program, most college football experts are not as convinced Michigan State will have a successful season this season.
Some sportsbooks recently released the spread for college football’s most notable games this upcoming season, including Michigan State’s game against archrival Michigan. Michigan has won five of the last eight meetings between the two schools, often winning by a large margin.
Those sportsbooks believe Michigan will again win by double digits, but not only do they believe Michigan State will lose by double digits, they believe Michigan State will lose by nearly three touchdowns as the sportsbooks have Michigan State as 20-point underdogs this season against the Wolverines. The game will take place on October 26 in Ann Arbor.
Coach Smith is looking forward to the rivalry between both schools. "Love being a part of a rivalry in the state that's passionate on both sides of it," Smith said earlier this offseason. "Looking forward to being able to be a part of it."
